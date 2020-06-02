Trump visits National Shrine amid protests
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington holds a sign as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest against President Trump's motorcade passing the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2....more
A priest holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade as he travels through Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Six-year-old Ezra Pashaj holds a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Dixon of Washington wipes away tears as she cries while sitting on the ground with her 2-year-old son Miles as President Trump's motorcade passes by, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators scream and thrust their fists in protest as President Trump's limousine and motorcade approaches, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June...more
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose during a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protestor holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters hold up signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (at rear) and Catholic University, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator lies face down with her hands behind her back while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man dressed as President Abraham Lincoln holds up a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone watch as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom...more
A woman and her young daughter hug during a protest as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters hold signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (rear) on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People protest as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op
President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his...
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus
On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
MORE IN PICTURES
Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic
Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op
President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus
On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death
Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2020.
Weekend of rage across America
The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.