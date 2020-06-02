Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2020 | 3:17pm EDT

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington holds a sign as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington holds a sign as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington holds a sign as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 22
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest against President Trump's motorcade passing the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Demonstrators hold signs as they protest against President Trump's motorcade passing the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest against President Trump's motorcade passing the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
A priest holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A priest holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A priest holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 22
Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade as he travels through Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade as he travels through Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade as he travels through Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 22
Six-year-old Ezra Pashaj holds a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Six-year-old Ezra Pashaj holds a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Six-year-old Ezra Pashaj holds a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 22
Michelle Dixon of Washington wipes away tears as she cries while sitting on the ground with her 2-year-old son Miles as President Trump's motorcade passes by, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Dixon of Washington wipes away tears as she cries while sitting on the ground with her 2-year-old son Miles as President Trump's motorcade passes by, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Michelle Dixon of Washington wipes away tears as she cries while sitting on the ground with her 2-year-old son Miles as President Trump's motorcade passes by, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 22
Demonstrators scream and thrust their fists in protest as President Trump's limousine and motorcade approaches, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators scream and thrust their fists in protest as President Trump's limousine and motorcade approaches, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators scream and thrust their fists in protest as President Trump's limousine and motorcade approaches, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 22
Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Crowds of angry protesters line the motorcade route as seen from inside President Trump's motorcade, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 22
A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 22
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
10 / 22
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose during a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose during a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose during a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 22
A protestor holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A protestor holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A protestor holds a bible and a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 22
Protesters hold up signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (at rear) and Catholic University, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters hold up signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (at rear) and Catholic University, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters hold up signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (at rear) and Catholic University, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 22
A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A priest holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 22
A demonstrator lies face down with her hands behind her back while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A demonstrator lies face down with her hands behind her back while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A demonstrator lies face down with her hands behind her back while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 22
A woman holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman holds a sign as demonstrators kneel in protest while President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 22
A man dressed as President Abraham Lincoln holds up a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man dressed as President Abraham Lincoln holds up a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man dressed as President Abraham Lincoln holds up a sign as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 22
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone watch as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone watch as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone watch as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
18 / 22
A woman and her young daughter hug during a protest as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman and her young daughter hug during a protest as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman and her young daughter hug during a protest as President Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
Protesters hold signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (rear) on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters hold signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (rear) on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters hold signs as President Trump's motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (rear) on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 22
People protest as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People protest as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People protest as President Trump's motorcade passes, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 22
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George...

Next Slideshows

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...

1:59pm EDT
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

12:22pm EDT
Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his...

8:55am EDT
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

7:19am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.

Photos of the month: May

Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2020.

Weekend of rage across America

Weekend of rage across America

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast