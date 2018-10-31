Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the wake of the shooting at the synagogue where 11 people were killed and six people were wounded in Pittsburgh,...more
White House senior advisors Jared Kushner (L) and his wife Ivanka Trump stand with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as White House advisor Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin outside the synagogue....more
A participant in the march in memory of the victims holds a sign opposing President Donald Trump in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Donald Trump places a stone as he stands with first lady Melania Trump and Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump and her husband and fellow advisor Jared Kushner walk with Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Israeli Ambassador...more
People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman gestures towards a Pittsburgh police officer during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as they place stones on a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women hold signs with pictures of late preschool television educator Mr Rogers during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. Fred Rogers grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the shootings...more
White House senior advisers Jerod Kushner and Ivanka Trump speak with Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects outside the Tree of Life synagogue. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women embrace during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault
People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a sign with a picture from preschool television show Mr Rogers' Neighborhood during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault
People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
