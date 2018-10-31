Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2018 | 8:10pm EDT

Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the wake of the shooting at the synagogue where 11 people were killed and six people were wounded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
White House senior advisors Jared Kushner (L) and his wife Ivanka Trump stand with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as White House advisor Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin outside the synagogue. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A participant in the march in memory of the victims holds a sign opposing President Donald Trump in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
President Donald Trump places a stone as he stands with first lady Melania Trump and Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump and her husband and fellow advisor Jared Kushner walk with Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer outside the synagogue. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A woman gestures towards a Pittsburgh police officer during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as they place stones on a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Women hold signs with pictures of late preschool television educator Mr Rogers during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. Fred Rogers grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the shootings occurred and broadcast his popular children's show from Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
White House senior advisers Jerod Kushner and Ivanka Trump speak with Rabbi Jeffrey Myers as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects outside the Tree of Life synagogue. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Women embrace during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A woman holds a sign with a picture from preschool television show Mr Rogers' Neighborhood during a march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Children of the caravan

Children of the caravan

An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

A day at an Irish fair

A day at an Irish fair

Ponies, chickens, antiques and trinkets for sale at the annual Maam Cross fair in Galway, Ireland.

Collecting the Great War

Collecting the Great War

Two French collectors are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One by opening up to visitors their home and the 3,000 objects it contains related to the 1914-1918 conflict.

Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students

Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students

Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine.

Violent storms batter Italy

Violent storms batter Italy

Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of Venice.

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Halloween parades around the world

Halloween parades around the world

Spooky celebrations around the world ahead of Halloween.

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

