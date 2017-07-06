Trump visits Poland
U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to First Lady Melania Trump to give a public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during their bilateral meeting, as he visits Poland for the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda at Krasinski Square at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
First lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump before Trump's public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People protest against President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Przemek Wierzchowski via REUTERS
People holding portraits of President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man stands in front of a banner against President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw. The banner reads in Polish, "global catastrophe". Agencja Gazeta/Jacek Marczewski via REUTERS
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda arrive to hold a joint news conference, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump gestures during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump gestures next to First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda during their visit at the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looks on during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda talk in Warsaw. Kancelaria Prezydenta RP / Krzysztof Sitkowski/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior advisors of President Donald Trump, arrive aboard Air Force One at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
