Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 13, 2018 | 5:50pm EDT

Trump visits the border wall

President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agent while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agent while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agent while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 20
President Donald Trump's motorcade drives past police officer in riot gear as he leaves the border in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Donald Trump's motorcade drives past police officer in riot gear as he leaves the border in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump's motorcade drives past police officer in riot gear as he leaves the border in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
Trump supporters hug after President Donald Trump's motorcade drove past them in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trump supporters hug after President Donald Trump's motorcade drove past them in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Trump supporters hug after President Donald Trump's motorcade drove past them in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 20
President Donald Trump tours border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump tours border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump tours border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 20
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pauses while speaking next to President Donald Trump following a tour of border wall prototypes in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pauses while speaking next to President Donald Trump following a tour of border wall prototypes in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pauses while speaking next to President Donald Trump following a tour of border wall prototypes in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 20
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 20
People hold signs reading "No to the wall, Trump," and "Trump, we are not enemies of the USA" during a protest near the prototypes in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People hold signs reading "No to the wall, Trump," and "Trump, we are not enemies of the USA" during a protest near the prototypes in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
People hold signs reading "No to the wall, Trump," and "Trump, we are not enemies of the USA" during a protest near the prototypes in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 20
U.S. police officers stand on top of trucks parked between the prototypes of the border wall and the current border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

U.S. police officers stand on top of trucks parked between the prototypes of the border wall and the current border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
U.S. police officers stand on top of trucks parked between the prototypes of the border wall and the current border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 20
U.S. Army veteran Hector Lopez protests in front of the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

U.S. Army veteran Hector Lopez protests in front of the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
U.S. Army veteran Hector Lopez protests in front of the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 20
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agents sit on horseback in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agents sit on horseback in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol Agents sit on horseback in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
President Donald Trump drives past supporters and protesters as he arrives at the border to view prototypes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Donald Trump drives past supporters and protesters as he arrives at the border to view prototypes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump drives past supporters and protesters as he arrives at the border to view prototypes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 20
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of border wall prototypes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 20
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of President Donald Trump to California in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of President Donald Trump to California in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of President Donald Trump to California in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 20
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of President Donald Trump to California in San Ysidro. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of President Donald Trump to California in San Ysidro. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of President Donald Trump to California in San Ysidro. REUTERS/John Gastaldo
Close
14 / 20
People hold signs during a protest while standing in front of the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. The sign on the right reads "Trump, walls can be jumped over". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People hold signs during a protest while standing in front of the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. The sign on the right reads "Trump, walls can be jumped over". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
People hold signs during a protest while standing in front of the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. The sign on the right reads "Trump, walls can be jumped over". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 20
Journalists gather on the roof of a house next to the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Journalists gather on the roof of a house next to the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Journalists gather on the roof of a house next to the current border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 20
U.S. border patrol stand on top of a hill and near the border between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

U.S. border patrol stand on top of a hill and near the border between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
U.S. border patrol stand on top of a hill and near the border between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 20
A Mexican federal police officer peeks through a hole in the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Mexican federal police officer peeks through a hole in the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A Mexican federal police officer peeks through a hole in the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 20
People hold signs reading "Trump, we will not pay for the wall" and "Trump, stop the mass deportations" near the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People hold signs reading "Trump, we will not pay for the wall" and "Trump, stop the mass deportations" near the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
People hold signs reading "Trump, we will not pay for the wall" and "Trump, stop the mass deportations" near the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 20
Mexican federal police stand guard near the prototypes of President Donald Trump's border wall, seen behind the current border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican federal police stand guard near the prototypes of President Donald Trump's border wall, seen behind the current border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Mexican federal police stand guard near the prototypes of President Donald Trump's border wall, seen behind the current border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Young Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry

Next Slideshows

Young Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.

Mar 13 2018
Juniper Cobra military exercises

Juniper Cobra military exercises

U.S. and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defense exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel.

Mar 13 2018
Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Activists install 7,000 shoes on Capitol Hill, saying the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in...

Mar 13 2018
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired, after being publicly undercut by President Donald Trump numerous times.

Mar 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.

Pennsylvania votes in special election

Pennsylvania votes in special election

Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Young Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.

Juniper Cobra military exercises

Juniper Cobra military exercises

U.S. and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defense exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel.

Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Activists install 7,000 shoes on Capitol Hill, saying the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast