Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations Director Don Sperling as he visits the banks of the Rio Grande River with Senator Ted Cruz during the president's visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission,...more
Immigrants from Central America protest at Reynosa-McAllen border crossing ahead of Trump's visit to the Texas border region, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents watch as President Donald Trump visits the banks of the Rio Grande River during the president's visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump looks across the Rio Grande River towards Mexico as he stands with U.S. Border Patrol agents on the bank of the river during his visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he visits the banks of the Rio Grande River during the president's visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Communications Director Bill Shine and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen laugh together as they accompany President Donald Trump on his visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump holds up a camouflage Trump hat as he arrives for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border at McAllen-Miller International Airport in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An immigrant holds a placard as he protests with other migrants from Central America at Reynosa-McAllen border crossing ahead of Trump's visit to the Texas border region, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he visits the banks of the Rio Grande River with Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers and agents during the president's visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas....more
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers photograph President Donald Trump as he arrives for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border at McAllen-Miller International Airport in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion at the McAllen U.S. Border Patrol Station at the U.S. - Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump is applauded as he greets Reggie Singh, whose brother Ronil Singh, a Newman, California police corporal, was killed in the line of duty, during a visit to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An immigrant holds a placard reading 'No to the wall' as he protests with other migrants from Central America at Reynosa-McAllen border crossing ahead of Trump's visit to the Texas border region, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas...more
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border at McAllen-Miller International Airport in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
