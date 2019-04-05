Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Donald Trump speaks next to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Calexico, California, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A "Baby Trump" balloon floating during a protest against President Donald Trump visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A U.S. security helicopter flies near the border wall during the visit of President Donald Trump to Calexico, California, as seen in Mexicali, Mexico April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Mexican federal police member stands guard during the visit of President Donald Trump to Calexico, California, as seen in Mexicali, Mexico April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
President Donald Trump stops to pose for a selfie as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Calexico, California, U.S., April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. snipers stand guard before the visit of President Donald Trump to Calexico, California, in Mexicali, Mexico April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
President Donald Trump speaks next to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump greets Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement officials as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A "Baby Trump" balloon flies over the U.S.-Mexico border fence as President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A child looks through the border wall during the visit of President Donald Trump to Calexico, California, as seen in Mexicali, Mexico April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station before visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Border patrol on horses passes near the wall during the visit of President Donald Trump in Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Supporters of President Donald Trumpcheer during a rally as Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
President Donald Trump gestures towards U.S. Border Patriol officers on horseback as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A plaque commemorating President Donald Trump hangs on the U.S.-Mexico border fence as Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
President Donald Trump speaks with U.S. Border Patrol Agents and local law enforcement officers and sheriffs as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People stand on the other side of the fence in Mexico as President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A pro Trump supporter, who would not give his name, holds a placard as President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, April 5. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
President Donald Trump looks to Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez as he participates in a roundtable discussion on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station before visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico,...more
