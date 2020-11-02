Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A U.S. flag flutters during President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People gather to protest outside of a federal courthouse where a judge is deciding whether to throw out ballots cast at drive-through polling locations in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Election worker processes mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view shows President Trump's supporters during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Joe Biden attends a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque .
Kamala Harris speaks to vote canvassers during a bus tour in Pittston, Pennsylvania, November 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter gestures before a campaign rally by Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Donald Trump Jr gestures during a campaign rally for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of Joe Biden claps at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner looks on after President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to begin a daylong bus tour in Pennsylvania, November 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child poses before a campaign rally with Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter of President Trump attends a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Joe Biden attend the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A helicopter passes over the White House the day before the presidential election, November 2. REUTERS/Erin Scott
