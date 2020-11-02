Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 2, 2020 | 2:46pm EST

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 22
Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
2 / 22
A U.S. flag flutters during President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. flag flutters during President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A U.S. flag flutters during President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 22
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 22
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 22
People gather to protest outside of a federal courthouse where a judge is deciding whether to throw out ballots cast at drive-through polling locations in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People gather to protest outside of a federal courthouse where a judge is deciding whether to throw out ballots cast at drive-through polling locations in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
People gather to protest outside of a federal courthouse where a judge is deciding whether to throw out ballots cast at drive-through polling locations in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
6 / 22
Election worker processes mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Election worker processes mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Election worker processes mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 2. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
7 / 22
Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 22
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 22
A view shows President Trump's supporters during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view shows President Trump's supporters during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A view shows President Trump's supporters during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 22
A supporter of Joe Biden attends a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque .

A supporter of Joe Biden attends a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque .

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden attends a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque .
Close
11 / 22
Kamala Harris speaks to vote canvassers during a bus tour in Pittston, Pennsylvania, November 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kamala Harris speaks to vote canvassers during a bus tour in Pittston, Pennsylvania, November 2.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks to vote canvassers during a bus tour in Pittston, Pennsylvania, November 2.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 22
A supporter gestures before a campaign rally by Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter gestures before a campaign rally by Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A supporter gestures before a campaign rally by Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 22
Donald Trump Jr gestures during a campaign rally for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Donald Trump Jr gestures during a campaign rally for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Donald Trump Jr gestures during a campaign rally for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 22
A supporter of Joe Biden claps at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter of Joe Biden claps at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden claps at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 22
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner looks on after President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner looks on after President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner looks on after President Trump's campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 22
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
President Trump gestures during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 22
Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to begin a daylong bus tour in Pennsylvania, November 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to begin a daylong bus tour in Pennsylvania, November 2.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to begin a daylong bus tour in Pennsylvania, November 2.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 22
A child poses before a campaign rally with Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A child poses before a campaign rally with Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A child poses before a campaign rally with Donald Trump Jr for his father in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 22
A supporter of President Trump attends a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

A supporter of President Trump attends a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A supporter of President Trump attends a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
20 / 22
Supporters of Joe Biden attend the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of Joe Biden attend the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden attend the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 22
A helicopter passes over the White House the day before the presidential election, November 2. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A helicopter passes over the White House the day before the presidential election, November 2. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A helicopter passes over the White House the day before the presidential election, November 2. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Next Slideshows

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already...

2:17pm EST
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

12:23pm EST
The road to the 2020 election

The road to the 2020 election

Scenes from the U.S. election as Joe Biden emerged from a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates to challenge Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency.

12:13pm EST
Super Typhoon slams Philippines

Super Typhoon slams Philippines

The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.

10:57am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

City streets boarded up before election

City streets boarded up before election

In a sign of how volatile the U.S. election could be, buildings in several cities were boarded up, including along several blocks around the White House and in New York City including the iconic Macy's flagship store.

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already cast by mail or in person.

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The road to the 2020 election

The road to the 2020 election

Scenes from the U.S. election as Joe Biden emerged from a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates to challenge Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency.

Super Typhoon slams Philippines

Super Typhoon slams Philippines

The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

With more than 60 people dead after an earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, rescuers continue the search for survivors.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast