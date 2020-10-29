Trump vs Biden: Scenes from the dueling campaigns
President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden takes part in a virtual Get Out the Vote event with Oprah Winfrey in Wilmington, Delaware, October 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters wave to a passing car caravan supporting President Trump in Easton, Pennsylvania, October 25. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Women voters gather outside with signs for a group photo with Tiffany Trump in Birmingham, Michigan, October 29. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Supporters hold their cell phones ahead of Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in a briefing about the coronavirus, in Wilmington, Delaware, October 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump looks out at supporters at the end of a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Biden supporters use fans to cool off while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
People wait ahead of President Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter wearing a face shield listens as Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter wearing a face mask reading "Fire the Democrats" watches as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, October 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Jon Bon Jovi reacts during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (L) attends a campaign rally with President Trump at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a sign while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
A woman deflates a balloon likeness of President Trump after participating in a car caravan in Easton, Pennsylvania, October 25. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A child looks on during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child waits for Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of Joe Biden attend a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marine One, carrying President Trump, descends near rally attendees at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida, October 27. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
President Trump gives a thumbs up during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
