Trump vs Biden: Scenes from the dueling campaigns

President Trump holds a campaign event in the rain at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Joe Biden takes part in a virtual Get Out the Vote event with Oprah Winfrey in Wilmington, Delaware, October 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters wave to a passing car caravan supporting President Trump in Easton, Pennsylvania, October 25. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Women voters gather outside with signs for a group photo with Tiffany Trump in Birmingham, Michigan, October 29. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Supporters hold their cell phones ahead of Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in a briefing about the coronavirus, in Wilmington, Delaware, October 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
President Trump looks out at supporters at the end of a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Biden supporters use fans to cool off while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People wait ahead of President Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A supporter wearing a face shield listens as Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A supporter wearing a face mask reading "Fire the Democrats" watches as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, October 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Jon Bon Jovi reacts during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (L) attends a campaign rally with President Trump at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a sign while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A woman deflates a balloon likeness of President Trump after participating in a car caravan in Easton, Pennsylvania, October 25. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A child looks on during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A child waits for Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden attend a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Marine One, carrying President Trump, descends near rally attendees at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
President Trump gives a thumbs up during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
