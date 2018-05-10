Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gesture next to President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump greets the Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump waves after speaking to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump shakes hands with one of the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, next to first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump waves as Tony Kim (2nd R), one of the three Americans released from detention in North Korea, applauds first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The three Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul, walk next to President Trump, first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks to the media next to the Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump listens to a question from reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump talks to the media next to the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
