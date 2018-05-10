Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 10, 2018 | 7:10am EDT

Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 15
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 15
President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 15
The three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gesture next to President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gesture next to President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gesture next to President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 15
President Trump greets the Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump greets the Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump greets the Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 15
President Trump waves after speaking to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump waves after speaking to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump waves after speaking to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 15
President Trump shakes hands with one of the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, next to first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump shakes hands with one of the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, next to first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump shakes hands with one of the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, next to first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 15
President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 15
President Trump waves as Tony Kim (2nd R), one of the three Americans released from detention in North Korea, applauds first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump waves as Tony Kim (2nd R), one of the three Americans released from detention in North Korea, applauds first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump waves as Tony Kim (2nd R), one of the three Americans released from detention in North Korea, applauds first lady Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 15
President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump and first lady Melania meet the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 15
The three Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul, walk next to President Trump, first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The three Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul, walk next to President Trump, first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The three Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul, walk next to President Trump, first lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 15
President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump speaks to the media as he meets the three Americans released from detention in North Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 15
President Trump speaks to the media next to the Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks to the media next to the Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump speaks to the media next to the Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 15
President Trump listens to a question from reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump listens to a question from reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump listens to a question from reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 15
President Trump talks to the media next to the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump talks to the media next to the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
President Trump talks to the media next to the three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Next Slideshows

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes since Kilauea volcano began a series of explosions.

May 09 2018
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from Victory Day celebrations commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

May 09 2018
U.S. Navy fights Islamic State in Syria

U.S. Navy fights Islamic State in Syria

A U.S. naval strike force led by the USS Harry S. Truman began sorties against Islamic State in Syria on May 3, at the start of its months-long deployment in...

May 09 2018
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

May 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes since Kilauea volcano began a series of explosions.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from Victory Day celebrations commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

U.S. Navy fights Islamic State in Syria

U.S. Navy fights Islamic State in Syria

A U.S. naval strike force led by the USS Harry S. Truman began sorties against Islamic State in Syria on May 3, at the start of its months-long deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Highlights from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast