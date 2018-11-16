Trump's first Medal of Freedom ceremony
President Trump kisses Miriam Adelson as he awards her a Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and NFL Hall of Fame player Alan Page. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks as 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Alan Page listens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump greets Maureen Scalia, widow of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, after posthumously awarding him the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Casino magnate and Republican political contributor Sheldon Adelson stands to be recognized as he attends the ceremony where Trump awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to his wife Miriam Adelson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts at the ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks on as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh (L) and Neil Gorsuch (C) and Elena Kagan (R) talk. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker gestures next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Casino magnate and Republican political contributor Sheldon Adelson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg talks with Chief Justice John Roberts. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump departs with first lady Melania Trump after the ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life...
Rohingya repatriation process stalls
A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar stalls amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and...
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above
Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.
MORE IN PICTURES
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Rohingya repatriation process stalls
A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar stalls amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and recriminations between the officials in both countries.
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above
Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.
Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad
Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire
Several cadaver dogs are searching for victims of the Camp Fire, which has so far killed 48 people and largely reduced the town of Paradise to ashes.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.