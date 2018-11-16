Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 16, 2018 | 3:40pm EST

Trump's first Medal of Freedom ceremony

President Trump kisses Miriam Adelson as he awards her a Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and NFL Hall of Fame player Alan Page. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Trump speaks as 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Alan Page listens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Trump greets Maureen Scalia, widow of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, after posthumously awarding him the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Casino magnate and Republican political contributor Sheldon Adelson stands to be recognized as he attends the ceremony where Trump awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to his wife Miriam Adelson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts at the ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks on as President Trump speaks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh (L) and Neil Gorsuch (C) and Elena Kagan (R) talk. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker gestures next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Casino magnate and Republican political contributor Sheldon Adelson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg talks with Chief Justice John Roberts. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
President Trump departs with first lady Melania Trump after the ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
