Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2019 | 1:30pm EST

Trump's first two years in office

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
President Donald Trump salutes a Border Patrol helicopter with Border Patrol agents as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 college football champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) while meeting with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at United States courthouse in Manhattan, New York City, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
(L-R) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter participate in the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks as he takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire, with California Governor Jerry Brown, right, Mayor Jody Jones, second from right, Brock Long, back left, and California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom in Paradise, California, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
A supporter of Trump and Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun attends the midterm congressional election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 03, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
First lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump embraces a boy while handing out meals with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (L) at a distribution center at Temple Baptist Church, while participating in a tour of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in New Bern, North Carolina, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A young boy holds the American flag in front of his face as President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
First lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
President Donald Trump gestures after arriving at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown after arriving in Pennsylvania to take part in the 17th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Fred Guttenberg (L), the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the February 14, 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, reaches out to try to shake hands with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Ohio at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying President Donald Trump in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the new U.S. embassy during the dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York City, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Donald Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
