Trump's first year in office
President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir...more
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House...more
President Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm...more
President Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House,...more
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Without his protective glasses on, President Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with first lady Melania and son Barron at the White House, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating...more
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on...more
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017....more
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 10,...more
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22, 2017....more
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of President Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower...more
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware with a warning label "Do Not Touch" next to Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump poses for a photo as he and first lady Melania Trump help volunteers hand out meals during a visit with flood survivors of Hurricane Harvey at a relief centre in Houston, Texas, September 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
On a misty morning, members of the White House press corps board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Las Vegas with President Trump October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017....more
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
