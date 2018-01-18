Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 18, 2018 | 12:45pm EST

Trump's first year in office

President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 50
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 50
President Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
President Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 50
President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 50
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House...more

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 50
President Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 50
President Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
President Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 50
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 50
President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 50
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 50
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 50
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 50
Without his protective glasses on, President Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with first lady Melania and son Barron at the White House, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Without his protective glasses on, President Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with first lady Melania and son Barron at the White House, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Without his protective glasses on, President Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with first lady Melania and son Barron at the White House, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 50
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 50
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 50
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 50
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 50
President Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter. Pictures clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The White House/via REUTERS

President Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on...more

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter. Pictures clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The White House/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 50
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 50
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 50
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 50
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 50
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 10,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 50
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22, 2017....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 50
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 50
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 50
President Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 50
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
28 / 50
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 50
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
30 / 50
President Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
President Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
31 / 50
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 50
President Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
President Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
33 / 50
Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of President Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of President Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 01, 2017
Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of President Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
34 / 50
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
35 / 50
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
36 / 50
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
37 / 50
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
38 / 50
Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware with a warning label "Do Not Touch" next to Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware with a warning label "Do Not Touch" next to Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware with a warning label "Do Not Touch" next to Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
39 / 50
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
40 / 50
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
41 / 50
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
42 / 50
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
43 / 50
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
44 / 50
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
45 / 50
President Trump poses for a photo as he and first lady Melania Trump help volunteers hand out meals during a visit with flood survivors of Hurricane Harvey at a relief centre in Houston, Texas, September 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump poses for a photo as he and first lady Melania Trump help volunteers hand out meals during a visit with flood survivors of Hurricane Harvey at a relief centre in Houston, Texas, September 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump poses for a photo as he and first lady Melania Trump help volunteers hand out meals during a visit with flood survivors of Hurricane Harvey at a relief centre in Houston, Texas, September 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
46 / 50
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
47 / 50
On a misty morning, members of the White House press corps board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Las Vegas with President Trump October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On a misty morning, members of the White House press corps board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Las Vegas with President Trump October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
On a misty morning, members of the White House press corps board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Las Vegas with President Trump October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
48 / 50
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
49 / 50
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

9:10am EST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

9:05am EST
Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the...

9:00am EST
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Jan 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast