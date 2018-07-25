Trump's Hollywood star vandalized
President Trump's star is seen after it was vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A man with a pickax vandalized Trump's star and later surrendered to police, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A tourist poses for a photo with Greg Donovan, 58, on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Greg Donovan, 58, waves at a woman walking on Hollywood Boulevard as he stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump's star is seen after it was vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
