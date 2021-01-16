Trump's inner circle
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President...more
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump react as they prepare to participate in a Fox News "virtual town hall" event on the coronavirus (outbreak with members of the coronavirus task force on a stage set up in the Rose Garden of the...more
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the new U.S. embassy during the dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
President Donald Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses the media with the Trump legal team after news media named Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 presidential election, at Four Seasons Landscaping company in Philadelphia,...more
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions stand for the national anthem at a graduation ceremony at the FBI Academy on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of President Donald Trump, flashes a victory gesture as he departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington,...more
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill...more
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany...more
From left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and national security adviser John Bolton attend a meeting between President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs U.S. District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House near the Marine One helicopter in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New...more
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading "5,000 troops to Colombia" as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned...more
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about the 2020 presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June...more
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confer during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York,...more
White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, senior advisor and speech writer Stephen Miller and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino applaud as President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's proposals to change U.S. immigration policy...more
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017....more
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from behind a curtain before President Donald Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during a visit to President Donald Trump's border wall in the El Centro Sector in Calexico, California, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, at Walter...more
President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office as a U.S. Marine looks on and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone applaud after the president awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired college football coach...more
First lady Melania Trump poses with U.S. troops during a visit to Fort Bragg to meet with troops and their families in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Production staffers help Tiffany Trump as she delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual Republican National Convention broadcast from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, stands beside his mother, first lady Melania Trump as she waves to the crowd before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wait for President Donald Trump as he leaves the stage after a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business...more
'Enemy of the people': Trump's relationship with the media
Images of the relationship between the press and President Donald Trump, who has called journalists "the enemy of the people" and "fake news."
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
North Korea shows off military might in massive parade
North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) at a parade, capping more than a week of political meetings with a...
Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally
Scenes from The Dakar Rally, one of the most famous off-road races in the world.
