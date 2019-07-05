Trump's 'Salute to America'
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to attendees at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees stand during the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Air Force flypast of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor fighters is seen during President Donald Trump s Salute to America Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather near a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump speaks at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A drum corps performance is held at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A child waves a U.S. flag as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump appears on a large screen during his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
U.S. Marines V-22 Ospreys and VH-92 flypast during President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump and others, waves to the crowd following his speech at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
People wait near the Washington Monument before the fireworks display celebrating the United States' Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump is silhouetted at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others, watch as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln...more
The crowd responds as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump, walking with first lady Melania Trump, waves to the crowd after speaking at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence applaud during the "Salute to America" event at Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spectators stand next to a tank at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A child waves flags as people take photos while President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos...more
U.S. Navy s Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration at President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Air Force One does a fly-by as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Raindrops are seen on a glass panel as President Donald Trump salutes during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
America celebrates the Fourth of July
America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border
Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire...
Hot dog champions of Coney Island
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.
MORE IN PICTURES
America celebrates the Fourth of July
America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border
Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.
Hot dog champions of Coney Island
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Heat wave bakes Europe
Europe sweltered in record-breaking temperatures, as scientists said man-made climate change probably added 4C to the thermometer.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0
A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.
Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center
At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the country said.