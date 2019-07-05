Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 4, 2019

Trump's 'Salute to America'

U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to attendees at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to attendees at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to attendees at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees stand during the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Attendees stand during the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Attendees stand during the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Air Force flypast of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor fighters is seen during President Donald Trump s Salute to America Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A U.S. Air Force flypast of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor fighters is seen during President Donald Trump s Salute to America Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A U.S. Air Force flypast of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor fighters is seen during President Donald Trump s Salute to America Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather near a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People gather near a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
People gather near a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump speaks at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump speaks at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A drum corps performance is held at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A drum corps performance is held at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A drum corps performance is held at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A child waves a U.S. flag as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A child waves a U.S. flag as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A child waves a U.S. flag as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump appears on a large screen during his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

President Donald Trump appears on a large screen during his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump appears on a large screen during his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Attendees watch President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
U.S. Marines V-22 Ospreys and VH-92 flypast during President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. Marines V-22 Ospreys and VH-92 flypast during President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
U.S. Marines V-22 Ospreys and VH-92 flypast during President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump and others, waves to the crowd following his speech at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump and others, waves to the crowd following his speech at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump and others, waves to the crowd following his speech at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
People wait near the Washington Monument before the fireworks display celebrating the United States' Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People wait near the Washington Monument before the fireworks display celebrating the United States' Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
People wait near the Washington Monument before the fireworks display celebrating the United States' Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump is silhouetted at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump is silhouetted at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump is silhouetted at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump greets the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump greets the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others, watch as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others, watch as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump, standing with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others, watch as the US Navy Blue Angels flyover during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
The crowd responds as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

The crowd responds as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
The crowd responds as President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump, walking with first lady Melania Trump, waves to the crowd after speaking at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, walking with first lady Melania Trump, waves to the crowd after speaking at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump, walking with first lady Melania Trump, waves to the crowd after speaking at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence applaud during the "Salute to America" event at Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence applaud during the "Salute to America" event at Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence applaud during the "Salute to America" event at Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spectators stand next to a tank at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Spectators stand next to a tank at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Spectators stand next to a tank at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A child waves flags as people take photos while President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A child waves flags as people take photos while President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A child waves flags as people take photos while President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Navy s Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration at President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. Navy s Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration at President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
U.S. Navy s Blue Angels perform a flight demonstration at President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Air Force One does a fly-by as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Air Force One does a fly-by as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Air Force One does a fly-by as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Raindrops are seen on a glass panel as President Donald Trump salutes during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Raindrops are seen on a glass panel as President Donald Trump salutes during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Raindrops are seen on a glass panel as President Donald Trump salutes during the "Salute to America" Fourth of July Independence Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

