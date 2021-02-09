Edition:
Trump's second impeachment trial begins in Senate

House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House-side of the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in Washington, February 9, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Senator Patrick Leahy wields the gavel to convene the U.S. Senate as he presides over the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

A Senate staffer watches the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from their office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Razor wire and fencing surround the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Attorney David Schoen, representing and defending former President Donald Trump, holds up a copy of Quotations by Chairman Mao Tse-Tung and a handbook on the U.S. Constitution as he addresses the U.S. Senate as it begins the second impeachment trial of former president, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via REUTERS

A bartender carries a beer past a plastic skeleton sitting at the bar as a television screen shows the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, in a bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Rep. Jim Jordan, gestures before the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Senator Mitt Romney arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to return to the building, as Raskin addresses the Senate at the start of the Senate's second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. lawyers for former President Donald Trump arrive for the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Sen Charles Grassley returns after a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

People speak as they watch the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, boards an elevator in the U.S. Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, walks in the Capitol during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

The Peace Statue, depicting grief and history, stands near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and Rep. Jamie Raskin lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boards the subway at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator Susan Collins rides an escalator while arriving in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch outside the Senate Majority Whip's office as senators arrive outside the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Ted Cruz arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator John Cornyn arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Flowers are placed on a security fence at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senator Bernie Sanders arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sen. Marco Rubio walks off the Senate floor during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Member of the National Guard and security officers patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

