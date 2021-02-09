Trump's second impeachment trial begins in Senate
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House-side of the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in Washington, February 9, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Senator Patrick Leahy wields the gavel to convene the U.S. Senate as he presides over the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate...more
A Senate staffer watches the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from their office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Razor wire and fencing surround the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Attorney David Schoen, representing and defending former President Donald Trump, holds up a copy of Quotations by Chairman Mao Tse-Tung and a handbook on the U.S. Constitution as he addresses the U.S. Senate as it begins the second impeachment trial...more
A bartender carries a beer past a plastic skeleton sitting at the bar as a television screen shows the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, in a bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Rep. Jim Jordan, gestures before the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Mitt Romney arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to...more
David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. lawyers for former President Donald Trump arrive for the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Sen Charles Grassley returns after a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
People speak as they watch the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, boards an elevator in the U.S. Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, walks in the Capitol during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
The Peace Statue, depicting grief and history, stands near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and Rep. Jamie Raskin lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S....more
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boards the subway at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9,...more
Senator Susan Collins rides an escalator while arriving in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in...more
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch outside the Senate Majority Whip's office as senators arrive outside the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack...more
Senator Ted Cruz arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Senator John Cornyn arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Flowers are placed on a security fence at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Sen. Marco Rubio walks off the Senate floor during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Member of the National Guard and security officers patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops
High above Jerusalem s narrow alleyways, teenage Palestinian skateboarders speed across whitewashed roofs and soak up the light and space denied to them during...
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Scenes from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.
Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates
Police clashed with protesters as the Haitian opposition escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader, amid a dispute over when...
Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
