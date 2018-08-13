Trump's show of military strength
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery, as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. Trump watched an air assault demonstration by U.S. troops and signed...more
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act. Trump signed the law at the U.S. Army's Fort Drum base in upstate New York on his way back to Washington after a...more
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier listens as President Donald Trump speaks. Trump said the bill "is the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. Some lawmakers wanted to use the bill to reinstate tough sanctions on ZTE to punish the company...more
President Donald Trump holds up the National Defense Authorization Act after signing it. Trump has lifted an earlier ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business and...more
A soldier from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division salutes President Donald Trump. Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies have said they are concerned that ZTE, Huawei Technologies and some other Chinese companies are beholden to the Chinese...more
President Donald Trump arrives to address U.S. Army soldiers and sign the National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum. The White House opposed putting stronger measures against the companies in the bill, and the measures were softened before...more
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he poses with soldiers and U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. The NDAA does strengthen the Committee on Foreign...more
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. Separately, the NDAA authorizes spending $7.6 billion for 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders watches from beside an Army vehicle as President Donald Trump observes a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum as the president observes a demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump addresses U.S. Army soldiers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Army soldier as he observes a military demonstration with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier during a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly deplanes from Air Force One as he arrives with President Donald Trump at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
