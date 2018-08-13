Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2018 | 5:45pm EDT

Trump's show of military strength

President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery, as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. Trump watched an air assault demonstration by U.S. troops and signed a $716 billion defense policy bill that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE and Huawei Technologies. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery, as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. Trump watched an air assault demonstration by U.S. troops and signed...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery, as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. Trump watched an air assault demonstration by U.S. troops and signed a $716 billion defense policy bill that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE and Huawei Technologies. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 18
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act. Trump signed the law at the U.S. Army's Fort Drum base in upstate New York on his way back to Washington after a 12-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey. The bill was named for one of Trump's political critics, the ailing Senator John McCain of Arizona, but he did not mention McCain's name. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act. Trump signed the law at the U.S. Army's Fort Drum base in upstate New York on his way back to Washington after a...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act. Trump signed the law at the U.S. Army's Fort Drum base in upstate New York on his way back to Washington after a 12-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey. The bill was named for one of Trump's political critics, the ailing Senator John McCain of Arizona, but he did not mention McCain's name. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 18
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier listens as President Donald Trump speaks. Trump said the bill "is the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier listens as President Donald Trump speaks. Trump said the bill "is the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier listens as President Donald Trump speaks. Trump said the bill "is the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 18
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. Some lawmakers wanted to use the bill to reinstate tough sanctions on ZTE to punish the company for illegally shipping products to Iran and North Korea, but the restrictions included in the final National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, that passed Congress were weaker than earlier versions of the bill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. Some lawmakers wanted to use the bill to reinstate tough sanctions on ZTE to punish the company...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. Some lawmakers wanted to use the bill to reinstate tough sanctions on ZTE to punish the company for illegally shipping products to Iran and North Korea, but the restrictions included in the final National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, that passed Congress were weaker than earlier versions of the bill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 18
President Donald Trump holds up the National Defense Authorization Act after signing it. Trump has lifted an earlier ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business and putting him at odds with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump holds up the National Defense Authorization Act after signing it. Trump has lifted an earlier ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business and...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump holds up the National Defense Authorization Act after signing it. Trump has lifted an earlier ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business and putting him at odds with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 18
A soldier from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division salutes President Donald Trump. Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies have said they are concerned that ZTE, Huawei Technologies and some other Chinese companies are beholden to the Chinese government or Community Party, raising the risk of espionage. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division salutes President Donald Trump. Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies have said they are concerned that ZTE, Huawei Technologies and some other Chinese companies are beholden to the Chinese...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
A soldier from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division salutes President Donald Trump. Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies have said they are concerned that ZTE, Huawei Technologies and some other Chinese companies are beholden to the Chinese government or Community Party, raising the risk of espionage. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 18
President Donald Trump arrives to address U.S. Army soldiers and sign the National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum. The White House opposed putting stronger measures against the companies in the bill, and the measures were softened before lawmakers held their final vote. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump arrives to address U.S. Army soldiers and sign the National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum. The White House opposed putting stronger measures against the companies in the bill, and the measures were softened before...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump arrives to address U.S. Army soldiers and sign the National Defense Authorization Act at Fort Drum. The White House opposed putting stronger measures against the companies in the bill, and the measures were softened before lawmakers held their final vote. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 18
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he poses with soldiers and U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. The NDAA does strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews proposed foreign investments to weigh whether they threaten national security. That measure was seen as targeting China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he poses with soldiers and U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. The NDAA does strengthen the Committee on Foreign...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he poses with soldiers and U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. The NDAA does strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews proposed foreign investments to weigh whether they threaten national security. That measure was seen as targeting China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 18
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. Separately, the NDAA authorizes spending $7.6 billion for 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. Separately, the NDAA authorizes spending $7.6 billion for 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. Separately, the NDAA authorizes spending $7.6 billion for 77 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, made by Lockheed Martin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 18
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 18
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders watches from beside an Army vehicle as President Donald Trump observes a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders watches from beside an Army vehicle as President Donald Trump observes a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders watches from beside an Army vehicle as President Donald Trump observes a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 18
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum as the president observes a demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum as the president observes a demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump talks with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum as the president observes a demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 18
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 18
President Donald Trump addresses U.S. Army soldiers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump addresses U.S. Army soldiers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump addresses U.S. Army soldiers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 18
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Army soldier as he observes a military demonstration with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Army soldier as he observes a military demonstration with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Army soldier as he observes a military demonstration with U.S. Army Major General Walter "Walt" Piatt, the Commanding General of the Army's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 18
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers listen as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 18
President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier during a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier during a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump talks with a U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier during a military demonstration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 18
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly deplanes from Air Force One as he arrives with President Donald Trump at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly deplanes from Air Force One as he arrives with President Donald Trump at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly deplanes from Air Force One as he arrives with President Donald Trump at Fort Drum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Next Slideshows

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians...

3:20pm EDT
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...

1:00pm EDT
White nationalist rally in Washington

White nationalist rally in Washington

A white nationalist rally in the heart of Washington drew around 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counter-protesters, on the one-year anniversary of...

Aug 12 2018
Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Community members in Charlottesville mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that led to the death of Heather Heyer.

Aug 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the three-year-old war.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Perseid meteor shower

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.

White nationalist rally in Washington

White nationalist rally in Washington

A white nationalist rally in the heart of Washington drew around 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counter-protesters, on the one-year anniversary of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Community members in Charlottesville mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that led to the death of Heather Heyer.

Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets

Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets

Hundreds of students and left-wing activists took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, as a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's white nationalist gathering turned largely into an anti-police protest.

Deadly shooting in New Brunswick

Deadly shooting in New Brunswick

Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.

One year ago in Charlottesville

One year ago in Charlottesville

A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields allegedly rammed his car into counter-protesters.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast