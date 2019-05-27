Trump's state visit to Japan
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to present the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. Courtesy of Instagram @kantei, Prime Minister's Office, Japan/via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talk on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, receives a plate of food from a chef as they and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe have a couples dinner in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a couples dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Abe's wife Akie in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Japan's Emperor Naruhito after a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. first lady Melania Trump tours the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace, Japanese state guest house in Tokyo May 27, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, applaud children performing during a cultural programme at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Tokyo Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
World march for climate change and the environment
Students around the world walked out of classes to back Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg's demands for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Tornadoes touch down in Missouri
Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.
Suitcase bomb in Lyon
French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.
MORE IN PICTURES
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington
The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to serve to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers.
World march for climate change and the environment
Students around the world walked out of classes to back Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg's demands for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Tornadoes touch down in Missouri
Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.
Suitcase bomb in Lyon
French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.
Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister
Highlights from Theresa May's tumultuous time in office as she bows out after nearly three years as prime minister, defeated by her inability to deliver Brexit.