Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun May 26, 2019 | 11:20pm EDT

Trump's state visit to Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to present the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to present the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to present the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe watch the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 29
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. Courtesy of Instagram @kantei, Prime Minister's Office, Japan/via REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. Courtesy of Instagram @kantei, Prime Minister's Office, Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. Courtesy of Instagram @kantei, Prime Minister's Office, Japan/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talk on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talk on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talk on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters
Close
9 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave on the way to the course to play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters
Close
10 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, receives a plate of food from a chef as they and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe have a couples dinner in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, receives a plate of food from a chef as they and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe have a couples dinner in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, receives a plate of food from a chef as they and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe have a couples dinner in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a couples dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Abe's wife Akie in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a couples dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Abe's wife Akie in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a couples dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Abe's wife Akie in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters
Close
12 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters
Close
16 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Japan's Emperor Naruhito after a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Japan's Emperor Naruhito after a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Japan's Emperor Naruhito after a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 29
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via Reuters
Close
18 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
19 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
21 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump tours the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump tours the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump tours the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace, Japanese state guest house in Tokyo May 27, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace, Japanese state guest house in Tokyo May 27, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace, Japanese state guest house in Tokyo May 27, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters
Close
25 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
26 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, view the koi carp pond at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
27 / 29
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, applaud children performing during a cultural programme at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, applaud children performing during a cultural programme at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, applaud children performing during a cultural programme at Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Tokyo Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Tokyo Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Tokyo Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
World march for climate change and the environment

World march for climate change and the environment

Next Slideshows

World march for climate change and the environment

World march for climate change and the environment

Students around the world walked out of classes to back Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg's demands for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.

May 24 2019
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

May 24 2019
Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.

May 24 2019
Suitcase bomb in Lyon

Suitcase bomb in Lyon

French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.

May 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington

Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington

The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to serve to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers.

World march for climate change and the environment

World march for climate change and the environment

Students around the world walked out of classes to back Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg's demands for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.

Suitcase bomb in Lyon

Suitcase bomb in Lyon

French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.

Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister

Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister

Highlights from Theresa May's tumultuous time in office as she bows out after nearly three years as prime minister, defeated by her inability to deliver Brexit.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast