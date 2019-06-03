Trump's state visit to the UK
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator holds a banner outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and U.S. first lady Melanie Trump during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
A supporter of President Donald Trump argues with a police officer outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles inspect an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard with Britain's Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Marine One lands at Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prince Charles as he arrives at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
A protester wears a placard near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
