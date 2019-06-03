Edition:
Trump's state visit to the UK

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator holds a banner outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A demonstrator holds a banner outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A demonstrator holds a banner outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and U.S. first lady Melanie Trump during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and U.S. first lady Melanie Trump during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and U.S. first lady Melanie Trump during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
A supporter of President Donald Trump argues with a police officer outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A supporter of President Donald Trump argues with a police officer outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump argues with a police officer outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles inspect an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles inspect an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles inspect an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A protester outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A protester outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard with Britain's Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard with Britain's Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard with Britain's Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Supporters outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Supporters outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Charles during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Marine One lands at Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Marine One lands at Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Marine One lands at Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prince Charles as he arrives at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prince Charles as he arrives at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prince Charles as he arrives at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
A protester wears a placard near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A protester wears a placard near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A protester wears a placard near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit to Britain in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, June 3. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
