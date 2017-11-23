Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump speaks via teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Crew members are seen at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Sheriff's tower is seen outside Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A parking lot of Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Law enforcement officers are pictured in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The entry sign of the Trump International Golf Club is seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump shakes hands with people after disembarking from Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump disembark Air Force One as they reach West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
