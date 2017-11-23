Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 23, 2017 | 1:30pm EST

Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 18
President Donald Trump speaks via teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump speaks via teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks via teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 18
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 18
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 18
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 18
Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 18
Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 18
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 18
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 18
Crew members are seen at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Crew members are seen at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Crew members are seen at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 18
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit a Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 18
A Sheriff's tower is seen outside Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A Sheriff's tower is seen outside Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A Sheriff's tower is seen outside Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 18
A parking lot of Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A parking lot of Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A parking lot of Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 18
Law enforcement officers are pictured in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Law enforcement officers are pictured in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Law enforcement officers are pictured in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 18
The entry sign of the Trump International Golf Club is seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The entry sign of the Trump International Golf Club is seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The entry sign of the Trump International Golf Club is seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 18
The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The motorcade of President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 18
President Donald Trump shakes hands with people after disembarking from Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump shakes hands with people after disembarking from Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with people after disembarking from Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 18
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump disembark Air Force One as they reach West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump disembark Air Force One as they reach West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump disembark Air Force One as they reach West Palm Beach, Florida, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Next Slideshows

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

Nov 22 2017
Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Nov 21 2017
Zimbabwe celebrates

Zimbabwe celebrates

People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.

Nov 21 2017
The rule of Mugabe

The rule of Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.

Nov 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Zimbabwe celebrates

Zimbabwe celebrates

People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.

The rule of Mugabe

The rule of Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

The former president visits the U.S. territory two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast