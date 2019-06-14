Edition:
Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

A painting of President Trump is seen during the opening of the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation showcasing Trump's Twitter history, in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
The Daily Show's pop-up museum will be open for three days. Previous stops have included Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A companion book to the comedic installation was published in last year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

One exhibit piece features a replica of the Oval Office with a golden toilet. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A framed tweet at the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library popup museum in Washington D.C. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An installation at the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reporters at the opening of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library pop-up museum in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reporters at the opening of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library pop-up museum in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

