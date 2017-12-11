Trump's weekend in the South
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, near the Alabama state line, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump tours the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump greets Charles Evers, brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, as he steps from Air Force One for a visit to the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a Confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the official opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter stands by paintings of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as Trump's motorcade passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump uses his famous "You're fired" line at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump tosses a vest back into the crowd after signing it at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter dressed as Uncle Sam walks around before President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators hold signs as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes by in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter holds up a sign as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People including a woman wearing a "Women for Trump" shirt cheer for President Donald Trump as he speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child plugs her ears as people cheer for President Donald Trump as he speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump gestures as he departs a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump visits the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A supporter gives a double thumbs up as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People stand in silent protest with Confederate flag stickers covering their mouths during the official opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump speaks about protesters carrying signs at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he departs in West Palm Beach, Florida, to return to Washington December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
