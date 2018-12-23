Tsunami hits Indonesia
A man stands among ruins after a tsunami hit at Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
Debris is seen after a tsunami hit the area in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Debris are seen after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS
Bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a local health facility after a tsunami hit Carita in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS
A resident searches for items among the ruins of a villa after the area was hit by a tsunami, at Carita beach in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS
Residents ride a motorcycle past a collapsed wall after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
A women cries as she reads a list of victims who were killed in a tsunami, at Carita in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS
A broken jet ski is seen among debris after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS
A local health center officer covers a dead body after a tsunami at Panimbang district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS
A resident walks past a collapsed guesthouse after a tsunami hit the area at Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue team members carry the dead body of a victim after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS
Residents search for victims among the ruins of collapsed houses after the area was hit by a tsunami at Carita beach in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS
Residents collect debris from their collapsed house after it was hit by a tsunami at Panimbang district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS
A soldier examines as he takes care of a local resident who was injured following a tsunami which hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS
Damaged cars are seen among collapsed houses after a tsunami hit Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Dian Triyuli Handoko/ via REUTERS
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
Residents injured by a tsunami are treated outside a health center in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Basarnas/ via REUTERS
Residents ride a motorcycle past collapsed small shops after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
A house and a small shop is seen after hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS
Residents sit inside a mosque as they evacuated following high waves and the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano at Labuan district in Pandeglang regency, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets
Police dragged Catalan separatists off roads and arrested 11 during protests as Spain's government brought a cabinet meeting to regional capital Barcelona in...
Toys of the migrant caravan
Children who are part of a Central American migrant caravan trying to reach the U.S. share their toys and their stories.
MORE IN PICTURES
Germany's last coal mine closes
Inside Franz Haniel shaft, Germany's last active coal mine, as it officially closes.
Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets
Police dragged Catalan separatists off roads and arrested 11 during protests as Spain's government brought a cabinet meeting to regional capital Barcelona in both a show of central power and attempt at negotiation.
Toys of the migrant caravan
Children who are part of a Central American migrant caravan trying to reach the U.S. share their toys and their stories.
Drones cripple Gatwick Airport
A mystery saboteur wrought travel chaos for more than 100,000 Christmas travelers in London by using drones to play cat-and-mouse with police snipers and the army.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Guardian names Hannah McKay as Agency Photographer of the Year
The Guardian picture desk has chosen Reuters photojournalist Hannah McKay as agency photographer of the year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.