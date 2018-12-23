Edition:
Tsunami hits Indonesia

A man stands among ruins after a tsunami hit at Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Debris is seen after a tsunami hit the area in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Debris are seen after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a local health facility after a tsunami hit Carita in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A resident searches for items among the ruins of a villa after the area was hit by a tsunami, at Carita beach in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Residents ride a motorcycle past a collapsed wall after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A women cries as she reads a list of victims who were killed in a tsunami, at Carita in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A broken jet ski is seen among debris after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A local health center officer covers a dead body after a tsunami at Panimbang district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
A resident walks past a collapsed guesthouse after a tsunami hit the area at Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Rescue team members carry the dead body of a victim after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Residents search for victims among the ruins of collapsed houses after the area was hit by a tsunami at Carita beach in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Residents collect debris from their collapsed house after it was hit by a tsunami at Panimbang district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A soldier examines as he takes care of a local resident who was injured following a tsunami which hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Damaged cars are seen among collapsed houses after a tsunami hit Banten, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Dian Triyuli Handoko/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Residents injured by a tsunami are treated outside a health center in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Basarnas/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Residents ride a motorcycle past collapsed small shops after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A house and a small shop is seen after hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
Residents sit inside a mosque as they evacuated following high waves and the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano at Labuan district in Pandeglang regency, Banten province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
