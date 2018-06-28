Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 28, 2018 | 4:40pm EDT

Tunisia 2 - Panama 1

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates with Ricardo Avila after Tunisia's Yassine Meriah scored an own goal and the first goal for Panama. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Panama's Ricardo Avila in action. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Panama's Gabriel Gomez in action with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Rami Bedoui. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A general view during the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Panama's Roman Torres in action with Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Panama's Luis Tejada in action with Tunisia's Aymen Mathlouthi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri in action with Panama's Roman Torres and Harold Cummings. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Panama's Gabriel Torres in action with Tunisia's Yassine Meriah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Panama fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Panama players huddle after the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Tunisia's Yassine Meriah at the end of the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

A fan is taken away by security. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Panama's Ricardo Avila in action with Tunisia's Rami Bedoui. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Panama's Jaime Penedo makes a save. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scores their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

