Tunisia 2 - Panama 1
Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates with Ricardo Avila after Tunisia's Yassine Meriah scored an own goal and the first goal for Panama. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Panama's Ricardo Avila in action. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Panama's Gabriel Gomez in action with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Rami Bedoui. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view during the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Panama's Roman Torres in action with Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Panama's Luis Tejada in action with Tunisia's Aymen Mathlouthi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri in action with Panama's Roman Torres and Harold Cummings. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Panama's Gabriel Torres in action with Tunisia's Yassine Meriah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Panama fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Panama players huddle after the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Tunisia's Yassine Meriah at the end of the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A fan is taken away by security. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Panama's Ricardo Avila in action with Tunisia's Rami Bedoui. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Panama's Jaime Penedo makes a save. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scores their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
