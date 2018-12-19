Tunnels at Israel-Lebanon border
An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018. Israel says Hezbollah dug tunnels under the...more
Israeli soldiers lift the cover of an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018 REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers are seen from the village of Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A photo taken during a guided tour by the Israeli army shows a view inside a tunnel which reportedly connects Lebanon and Israel, near the border by the northern Israeli town of Metula December 19, 2018 Jack Guez/Pool via REUTERS
A man stands next to a drill as Israeli military personnel continue work on exposing and thwarting cross-border tunnels dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Israeli soldiers patrol the border near the village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon December 4, 2018. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
Heavy machinery preparing for a military operation in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon is seen is this still image taken from video footage released by the Israeli army on December 4, 2018. Courtesy Israel Defence Force Spokesperson...more
Israeli soldiers are seen from Kfar Kila village, in south Lebanon December 4, 2018. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
A photo taken during a guided tour by the Israeli army shows a view inside a tunnel which reportedly connects Lebanon and Israel, near the border by the Israeli town of Metula December 19, 2018 Jack Guez/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli vehicles are seen from the village of Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Heavy machinery preparing for a military operation in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon is seen is this still image taken from video footage released by the Israeli army on December 4, 2018. Courtesy Israel Defence Force Spokesperson...more
Israeli soldiers are seen from the village of Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
U.N. peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers look towards the border with Lebanon the morning after the Israeli military said it had launched an operation to "expose and thwart" cross-border attack tunnels from Lebanon, in Israel's northernmost town Metula...more
Israeli military personnel and a drill are seen as they work next to the border with Lebanon, near Metulla, northern Israel December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
A photo taken during a guided tour by the Israeli army shows a view inside a tunnel which reportedly connects Lebanon and Israel, near the border by the northern Israeli town of Metula December 19, 2018. Jack Guez/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli vehicle digs at the border near the village of Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 4, 2018. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
Lebanese soldiers stand near the border with Israel, at the village of Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Flags of Hezbollah, Lebanon and Palestine are seen fluttering near the border with Israel in the village of Khiam, Lebanon December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) patrol the border with Israel near the village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An Israeli soldier stands near a gate on a road leading to the area where Israeli military personnel continue their work on exposing and thwarting cross-border tunnels dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the...more
