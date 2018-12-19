Tunnels at Israel-Lebanon border

An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018. Israel says Hezbollah dug tunnels under the...more

An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula December 19, 2018. Israel says Hezbollah dug tunnels under the Israel-Lebanon border with the aim of launching attacks into Israeli territory with backing from its regional sponsor Iran. Hezbollah has yet to comment. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

