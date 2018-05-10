Edition:
Thu May 10, 2018 | 10:55am EDT

Turkey holds military drills

Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish Army helicopters take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish and U.S. marines take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A Turkish Army helicopter takes part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish troops take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish Stars, the aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force, performs. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish troops take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A Turkish Army helicopter takes part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish troops take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish Army helicopters take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish troops take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish Stars, the aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force, perform. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A Turkish Army helicopter takes part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish Army helicopters take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish troops take part in a live fire drill. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
