Pictures | Wed Oct 9, 2019 | 6:05pm EDT

Turkey kicks off offensive in northeast Syria

People stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria pounding them with air strikes and artillery before launching a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A woman with a baby sits at the back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke rises from the Syrian side of the border as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 9, 2019. Demiroren News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS

Belongings are seen in the back of a truck as people flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Girls stand together as they look to the camera in Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People stand together as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People stand at the back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People stand together as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke rises from an explosion in the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, as seen from Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Haberturk/via REUTERS TV

A convoy of Free Syrian Army arrives at the border town of Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Smoke rises from an explosion in the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, as seen from Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Haberturk/via REUTERS TV

Men are seen in a bus as a convoy of Free Syrian Army arrives at the border town of Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Smoke rises from an explosion in the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, as seen from Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Haberturk/via REUTERS TV

A convoy of Free Syrian Army arrives at the border town of Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

A convoy of Free Syrian Army arrives at the border town of Akcakale, Turkey, October 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

A Turkish military convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019. Mehmet Ali Dag/ Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS

Turkish army howitzers are positioned on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

