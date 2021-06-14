Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 14, 2021 | 4:11pm EDT

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

An almost deserted beach is seen next to sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter known as marine mucilage, as it spreads through the Sea of Marmara and poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An almost deserted beach is seen next to sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter known as marine mucilage, as it spreads through the Sea of Marmara and poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
An almost deserted beach is seen next to sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter known as marine mucilage, as it spreads through the Sea of Marmara and poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 32
Aerial view of boats of the Optimist and Laser international classes competing during a race as the sea is partly covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of boats of the Optimist and Laser international classes competing during a race as the sea is partly covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Aerial view of boats of the Optimist and Laser international classes competing during a race as the sea is partly covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 32
Children sail on single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class during a training session as the sea is covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Children sail on single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class during a training session as the sea is covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Children sail on single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class during a training session as the sea is covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 32
People swim as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People swim as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People swim as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 32
Boats are docked to a marina covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Boats are docked to a marina covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Boats are docked to a marina covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 32
Aerial view of a deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of a deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of a deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 32
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 32
Aerial view of an almost deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of an almost deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of an almost deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 32
Aerial view of a ferry sailing through sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of a ferry sailing through sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of a ferry sailing through sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 32
Aerial view of a woman swimming in the middle of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of a woman swimming in the middle of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of a woman swimming in the middle of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 32
A beach is seen almost deserted as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A beach is seen almost deserted as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A beach is seen almost deserted as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 32
A commercial vessel sails through Marmara Sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A commercial vessel sails through Marmara Sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A commercial vessel sails through Marmara Sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 32
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 32
Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
14 / 32
Women and their children swim as they are surrounded by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women and their children swim as they are surrounded by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Women and their children swim as they are surrounded by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 32
Aerial view of cleaning vessels and boats sailing through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Aerial view of cleaning vessels and boats sailing through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Aerial view of cleaning vessels and boats sailing through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
16 / 32
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 32
A man sprays tap water on diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan after he dived to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man sprays tap water on diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan after he dived to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A man sprays tap water on diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan after he dived to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 32
Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
19 / 32
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' spreading through the Sea of Marmara on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Drone footage shows 'sea snot' spreading through the Sea of Marmara on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' spreading through the Sea of Marmara on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 32
Seagulls roost on rocks by the sea covered with 'sea snot', June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Seagulls roost on rocks by the sea covered with 'sea snot', June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Seagulls roost on rocks by the sea covered with 'sea snot', June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
21 / 32
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
22 / 32
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
23 / 32
A man stands on his boat as the sea is covered by a plague of 'sea snot' near the Moda pier in Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

A man stands on his boat as the sea is covered by a plague of 'sea snot' near the Moda pier in Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A man stands on his boat as the sea is covered by a plague of 'sea snot' near the Moda pier in Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Close
24 / 32
Diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan swims to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan swims to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan swims to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
25 / 32
A worker cleans plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A worker cleans plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A worker cleans plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
26 / 32
Cleaning vessels and a coast guard boat sail through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Cleaning vessels and a coast guard boat sail through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Cleaning vessels and a coast guard boat sail through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
27 / 32
Boats are docked in a small port on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Boats are docked in a small port on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Boats are docked in a small port on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
28 / 32
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
29 / 32
Party balloons lie on a beach among a plague of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Party balloons lie on a beach among a plague of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Party balloons lie on a beach among a plague of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
30 / 32
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
31 / 32
A seagull flies over a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A seagull flies over a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A seagull flies over a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Next Slideshows

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a...

2:39pm EDT
Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa, after images shared on social media showed people celebrating after finding what they believe...

1:40pm EDT
Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...

12:44pm EDT
Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

11:15am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa, after images shared on social media showed people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast