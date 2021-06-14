Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara
An almost deserted beach is seen next to sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter known as marine mucilage, as it spreads through the Sea of Marmara and poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul,...more
Aerial view of boats of the Optimist and Laser international classes competing during a race as the sea is partly covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Children sail on single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class during a training session as the sea is covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People swim as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Boats are docked to a marina covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of a deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of an almost deserted beach and sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of a ferry sailing through sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of a woman swimming in the middle of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A beach is seen almost deserted as the sea is covered by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A commercial vessel sails through Marmara Sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Women and their children swim as they are surrounded by sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of cleaning vessels and boats sailing through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Aerial view of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man sprays tap water on diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan after he dived to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aerial view of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' spreading through the Sea of Marmara on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Seagulls roost on rocks by the sea covered with 'sea snot', June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man stands on his boat as the sea is covered by a plague of 'sea snot' near the Moda pier in Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan swims to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A worker cleans plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cleaning vessels and a coast guard boat sail through the sea covered with a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Boats are docked in a small port on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Party balloons lie on a beach among a plague of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
A seagull flies over a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
