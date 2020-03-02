Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe
Migrants walk along fields near the border line to reach Greece near Karpuzlu village, of the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey, March 2, 2020. More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have...more
A migrant carrying a suitcase walks towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2, 2020. The surge has revived memories of the 2015-16 refugee crisis, when more than a million people arrived in...more
Migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. Further south, at least 1,000 migrants have reached Greece's...more
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. The latest migrant surge...more
Migrants rest near the border with Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Bangladesh waits on a road side near Turkey's Ipsala border crossing with Greece's Kipi, in Edirne, Turkey March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A baby cries as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek soldier stands next to an army vehicle with a broken windshield as migrants who want to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing are gathered at the borderline, in Kastanies, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros...more
Migrants try to bring down part of a border fence on the Turkish-Greek border at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Migrants who want to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing shout slogans as they are gathered at the borderline, in Kastanies, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants carry a dinghy to cross the Evros river to reach Greece, pictured near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Migrants on a boat cross the Evros river to reach Greece as they are pictured from the Turkish border village of Elcili, Turkey March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) members approach migrants who reached Greece after crossing the Evros river to bring them back to Turkey, as they are pictured from the Turkish border village of Elcili, Turkey March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin...more
Migrants walk on a dirt road at dawn, after crossing from Turkey into Greece, near the town of Orestiada, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A hooded migrant who, along with other migrants wants to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, prepares to throw a stone at a Greek riot police officer, in Kastanies, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Locals, who prevent migrants on a dinghy from disembarking at the port of Thermi, beat a journalist, as a woman tries to stop them, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A deflated dinghy used by migrants to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey is seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman is covered with a blanket after migrants from sub-saharan African arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek police officers are pictured from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrants stands during clashes with Greek police, at the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Members of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees deliver food to migrants at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Migrants camp as they await to cross the border at Turkey's Pazarkule with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Greek soldier carries barbed wire to reinforce the border fence at the Kastanies border crossing with Turkey's Pazarkule, as migrants who want to cross into Greece from Turkey gather at the borderline, in the region of Evros, Greece, February 29,...more
A girl reacts as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Migrants react as they walk to the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
