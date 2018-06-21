Turkey prepares for presidential vote
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Workers adjust a large election poster of President Tayyip Erdogan in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans during a pre-election gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan carry a huge Turkish flag during a pre-election gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan react during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hold masks of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of the opposition Iyi (Good) Party listen their leader Meral Aksener during an election rally in Izmit, Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and other members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) hold up hands during a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a pre-election gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave flags during a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Workers adjust flags of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener addresses her supporters during an election rally in Izmit, Turkey, June 19, 2018.REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People wave flags as they attend a campaign event by Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Silvan, a town in Diyarbakir province, Turkey, June 5, 2018. Picture taken June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) watch the jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas as his first television appearance in over a year and a half is seen live on a huge screen during...more
A supporter of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wears a mask of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a campaign event in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
People walk past an election poster of Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener in Istanbul, Turkey, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave Turkish and party flags during an election rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Ballots for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are pictured at a polling station at the departure hall of International Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish citizens living abroad cast votes in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections as they leave the country at the departure hall of International Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Next Slideshows
Outcry over family separation at border
Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.
Ferry disaster in Indonesia
Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in...
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.
Outcry over family separation at border
Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.
Iran 0 - Spain - 1
Iran takes on Spain in World Cup action.
Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0
Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Portugal 1 - Morocco 0
Portugal takes on Morocco in World Cup action.
Ferry disaster in Indonesia
Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in Sumatra.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.