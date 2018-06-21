Edition:
Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Workers adjust a large election poster of President Tayyip Erdogan in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans during a pre-election gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan carry a huge Turkish flag during a pre-election gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan react during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hold masks of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Supporters of the opposition Iyi (Good) Party listen their leader Meral Aksener during an election rally in Izmit, Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and other members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) hold up hands during a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a pre-election gathering in Istanbul, Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave flags during a rally in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Workers adjust flags of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener addresses her supporters during an election rally in Izmit, Turkey, June 19, 2018.REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
People wave flags as they attend a campaign event by Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Silvan, a town in Diyarbakir province, Turkey, June 5, 2018. Picture taken June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) watch the jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas as his first television appearance in over a year and a half is seen live on a huge screen during campaign event in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A supporter of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wears a mask of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a campaign event in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People walk past an election poster of Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener in Istanbul, Turkey, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave Turkish and party flags during an election rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Ballots for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are pictured at a polling station at the departure hall of International Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Turkish citizens living abroad cast votes in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections as they leave the country at the departure hall of International Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
