Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. Refugees in Turkey headed toward European frontiers on Friday after an official declared that borders had been thrown open, a response to...more
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant woman carries a luggage on her head as she walks with a child to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant woman walks with children to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants react as they walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Greek soldiers stand guard at the closed Kastanies border crossing with Turkey in the region of Evros, Greece, February 28. Turkey's neighbors Greece and Bulgaria reinforced their borders in response to Ankara's threat to reopen the frontier, shut...more
A migrant child reacts as she walks with other migrants to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant woman wears a protective face mask as she walks with other migrants to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant child reacts as migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Migrants wait for buses for the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karaha
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A picture taken from Pazarkule shows a group of migrants waiting on no man's land between Turkey and Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A picture taken from Pazarkule shows a group of migrants waiting on no man's land between Turkey and Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant holding a child uses her phone as she walks to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Greta Thunberg leads UK climate rally
Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media for ignoring a...
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina
Democratic hopefuls campaign in South Carolina ahead of the weekend primary.
