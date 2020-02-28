Edition:
Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe

Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. Refugees in Turkey headed toward European frontiers on Friday after an official declared that borders had been thrown open, a response to the escalating war in Syria where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A migrant woman carries a luggage on her head as she walks with a child to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A migrant woman walks with children to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants react as they walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Greek soldiers stand guard at the closed Kastanies border crossing with Turkey in the region of Evros, Greece, February 28. Turkey's neighbors Greece and Bulgaria reinforced their borders in response to Ankara's threat to reopen the frontier, shut under an accord that halted the 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people crossed into Europe by foot. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A migrant child reacts as she walks with other migrants to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A migrant woman wears a protective face mask as she walks with other migrants to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A migrant child reacts as migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants wait for buses for the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karaha

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants try to get on a bus which will take them to the Turkish-Greek border, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 28. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A picture taken from Pazarkule shows a group of migrants waiting on no man's land between Turkey and Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A picture taken from Pazarkule shows a group of migrants waiting on no man's land between Turkey and Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A migrant holding a child uses her phone as she walks to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
