Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more
A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border. This would...more
WHAT DOES TURKEY WANT? Turkey has two main goals in northeast Syria: to drive the Kurdish YPG militia which it deems a security threat away from its border, and to create a space inside Syria where 2 million Syria refugees currently hosted in Turkey...more
HOW WILL THE KURDS BE AFFECTED? The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have spent years expanding its control across northern and eastern Syria, helped by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. A rare case of a winner in the Syrian...more
HOW FAR COULD TURKEY GO? The northeastern border region, currently controlled by Kurdish-led forces, stretches 480 km (300 miles) from the Euphrates river in the west to the Iraq border to the east. The immediate focus of Turkey's military plans...more
DO RUSSIA AND IRAN BACK TURKEY'S MOVE? Russia and Iran, the other two major foreign powers in Syria, strongly support President Bashar al-Assad - unlike Turkey and the United States which both called for him to stand down and supported rebels...more
WHAT IS THE WESTERN REACTION TO TURKEY'S PLAN? There has been no public support from Turkey's Western allies for its plan to settle 2 million Syrians - more than half of the refugees it currently hosts - in northeast Syria. The main Western...more
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ASSAD? While the territory in question is already outside Syrian government control, a Turkish incursion would mean the area switching from a non-hostile force - the SDF - to Turkey and rebels that have sought to topple...more
WHAT COULD THIS MEAN FOR ISLAMIC STATE? Chaos could present Islamic State with an opportunity to stage a revival and the SDF has been conducting operations against IS sleeper cells since capturing its final territorial foothold earlier this...more
Next Slideshows
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the...
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in...
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...
Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island
More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.
The gates of Jerusalem's Old City
Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth.
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island
More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.
Climate protesters block streets around world
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Climate change protests snarl up central London
Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.