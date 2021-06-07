Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' spreading through the Sea of Marmara on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. The thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, is spreading through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat...more
Harbours, shorelines and swathes of seawater have been blanketed by the viscous, greyish substance, some of which has also sunk below the waves, suffocating life on the seabed. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Environment Minister Murat Kurum said Turkey planned to designate the entire Sea of Marmara a protected area, reduce pollution and improve treatment of waste water from coastal cities and ships which has helped the sea snot to spread. REUTERS/Umit...more
Kurum said the measures Turkey planned would reduce nitrogen levels in the sea by 40%, a move which he said scientists believed would help restore the waters to their previous state. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Seagulls roost on rocks by the sea covered with 'sea snot'. Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of the organic matter, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich...more
President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the outbreak on untreated water from cities including Istanbul, home to 16 million people, and vowed to "clear our seas from the mucilage scourge". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Boats are docked in a small port on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Party balloons lie on a beach among a plague of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A seagull roosts on a rock by the sea covered with a plague of 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A seagull flies over a plague of sea snot on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view shows a thick layer of "sea snot" in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Drone footage shows 'sea snot' on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
