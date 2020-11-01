Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors
Rescue operations take place after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A crane lifts a vehicle as rescue operations take place on a site secured by the police after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
An aerial view shows a damaged building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Workers carry the body of a victim as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
A view of a damaged building as rescue operations continue after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People watch as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A drone is seen as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
An earthquake survivor is covered with blankets as rescue operations continue in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rescue workers carry a survivor out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Relatives of people affected by an earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea stand on debris as they watch rescue operations in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Emergency personnel transport a victim on a stretcher after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Emergency workers carry an injured person as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
