Pictures | Sun Nov 1, 2020 | 12:08pm EST

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

Rescue operations take place after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A crane lifts a vehicle as rescue operations take place on a site secured by the police after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
An aerial view shows a damaged building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Workers carry the body of a victim as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A view of a damaged building as rescue operations continue after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
People watch as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A drone is seen as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A view of a damaged building as rescue operations continue after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
An earthquake survivor is covered with blankets as rescue operations continue in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Rescue workers carry a survivor out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Rescue operations take place after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Relatives of people affected by an earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea stand on debris as they watch rescue operations in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Emergency personnel transport a victim on a stretcher after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Emergency workers carry an injured person as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
