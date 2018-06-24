Turkey's Erdogan claims election victory
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters of AK Party celebrate outside the party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
An AK Party supporter waves a Turkish flag outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cheer in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of AK Party is seen through the Turkish flag as she stands in front of the AKP headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man casts his ballot for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture in front of a Turkish flag, in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
AK Party supporters react and wave flags outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman casts her ballot in a polling station located in a school during elections in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Yemen residents flee fighting
Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Saudi women hit the road
Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers.
Yemen residents flee fighting
Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.
Germany 2 - Sweden 1
Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.
Mexico 2 - South Korea 1
Mexico takes on South Korea in World Cup action.
Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2
Belgium takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.
America's undocumented
A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.