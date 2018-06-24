Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 24, 2018 | 5:20pm EDT

Turkey's Erdogan claims election victory

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 10
Supporters of AK Party celebrate outside the party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Supporters of AK Party celebrate outside the party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Supporters of AK Party celebrate outside the party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
2 / 10
An AK Party supporter waves a Turkish flag outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An AK Party supporter waves a Turkish flag outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
An AK Party supporter waves a Turkish flag outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 10
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cheer in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cheer in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cheer in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 10
A supporter of AK Party is seen through the Turkish flag as she stands in front of the AKP headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A supporter of AK Party is seen through the Turkish flag as she stands in front of the AKP headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A supporter of AK Party is seen through the Turkish flag as she stands in front of the AKP headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
5 / 10
A man casts his ballot for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A man casts his ballot for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A man casts his ballot for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ankara. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 10
A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture in front of a Turkish flag, in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture in front of a Turkish flag, in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture in front of a Turkish flag, in front of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 10
AK Party supporters react and wave flags outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

AK Party supporters react and wave flags outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
AK Party supporters react and wave flags outside the Tarabya mansion in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 10
A woman casts her ballot in a polling station located in a school during elections in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman casts her ballot in a polling station located in a school during elections in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A woman casts her ballot in a polling station located in a school during elections in Istanbul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 10
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Yemen residents flee fighting

Yemen residents flee fighting

Next Slideshows

Yemen residents flee fighting

Yemen residents flee fighting

Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from...

5:00pm EDT
Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia takes on Poland in World Cup action.

4:40pm EDT
Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

1:40pm EDT
England 6 - Panama 1

England 6 - Panama 1

England takes on Panama in World Cup action.

12:25pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Saudi women hit the road

Saudi women hit the road

Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers.

Yemen residents flee fighting

Yemen residents flee fighting

Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia takes on Poland in World Cup action.

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

England 6 - Panama 1

England 6 - Panama 1

England takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

America's undocumented

America's undocumented

A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast