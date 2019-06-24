Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), holds a rally in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. "In this city today, you have fixed democracy. Thank you Istanbul," Imamoglu told supporters who made heart signs with their hands, in an expression of the inclusive election rhetoric that has been the hallmark of his campaigning. "We came to embrace everyone," he said. "We will build democracy in this city, we will build justice. In this beautiful city, I promise, we will build the future." REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

