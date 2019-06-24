Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow...more
A supporter attends a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. Ekrem Imamoglu of the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP) secured 54.21% of...more
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. On Sunday and in the early hours Monday, tens of thousands of Imamoglu supporters...more
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), holds a rally in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. "In this city today, you have fixed democracy. Thank you Istanbul," Imamoglu told supporters who...more
Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrate their mayoral election victory in Istanbul, June 23. The results are likely to trigger a new chapter in Turkish politics, now that the country's top three cities are held by...more
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets supporters at a rally of in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
A supporter of of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), waves a Turkish flag out of a car as he celebrates his election victory in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), celebrate his election victory in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrate their mayoral election victory in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), celebrate their mayoral election victory in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul
Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate of the ruling AK Party, is greeted by a supporter at his party's Istanbul headquarters in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Election officials open a ballot box to count votes at a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine greet people after casting their ballots, outside a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A ballot paper and a stamp are seen at a polling station during a mayoral election re-run in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth before casting his ballot, at a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman leaves a voting booth before casting her ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), his wife Dilek and their son Semih cast their ballots at a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine greet people after casting their ballots, outside a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate of the ruling AK Party, poses with his wife Semiha and granddaughter casting a ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate of the ruling AK Party, is pictured with his wife Semiha outside a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, June 23. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), poses in a boat following an election rally in Istanbul, June 22. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is greeted by his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul, June 22. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
