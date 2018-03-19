Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army member holds a flag as they pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian army fighters ride on a back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A kurdish boy holds his baby brother, as he walks with his family in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian army members ride on a motorbike near a Turkish military vehicle in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman walks near a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army check point in Afrin, Syria March 18 ,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they stand on the back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Members of Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army pose with their flags as they are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk in the street after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters were deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man waves a white flag after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
An elderly man walks after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down a Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter kisses an old woman in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter runs next to the carcass of a dead animal north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in the north east of Afrin, Syria March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon and olive branches north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
