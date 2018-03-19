Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 19, 2018 | 3:15pm EDT

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army member holds a flag as they pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army member holds a flag as they pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army member holds a flag as they pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian army fighters ride on a back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian army fighters ride on a back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian army fighters ride on a back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 25
A kurdish boy holds his baby brother, as he walks with his family in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A kurdish boy holds his baby brother, as he walks with his family in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A kurdish boy holds his baby brother, as he walks with his family in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian army members ride on a motorbike near a Turkish military vehicle in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian army members ride on a motorbike near a Turkish military vehicle in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian army members ride on a motorbike near a Turkish military vehicle in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 25
A woman walks near a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army check point in Afrin, Syria March 18 ,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A woman walks near a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army check point in Afrin, Syria March 18 ,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A woman walks near a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army check point in Afrin, Syria March 18 ,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 25
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they stand on the back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they stand on the back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they stand on the back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 25
Members of Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army pose with their flags as they are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army pose with their flags as they are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army pose with their flags as they are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members celebrate in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 25
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 25
People walk in the street after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters were deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk in the street after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters were deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
People walk in the street after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters were deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 25
Turkish forces are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish forces are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 25
A man waves a white flag after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

A man waves a white flag after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A man waves a white flag after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 25
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 25
An elderly man walks after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An elderly man walks after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
An elderly man walks after Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army fighters deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down a Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down a Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down a Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 25
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter kisses an old woman in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter kisses an old woman in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter kisses an old woman in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 25
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 25
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter runs next to the carcass of a dead animal north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter runs next to the carcass of a dead animal north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter runs next to the carcass of a dead animal north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
21 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
22 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in the north east of Afrin, Syria March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in the north east of Afrin, Syria March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in the north east of Afrin, Syria March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 25
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon and olive branches north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon and olive branches north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon and olive branches north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
24 / 25
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician

Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politic...

Next Slideshows

Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician

Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician

Thousands took to the streets of Brazil's largest cities to protest the execution-style murder of Marielle Franco, a popular Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman...

Mar 19 2018
Putin wins landslide re-election in Russia

Putin wins landslide re-election in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years at a time when...

Mar 18 2018
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Mar 18 2018
Paralympics closing ceremony

Paralympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics.

Mar 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

World's last male northern white rhino dies

World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Three buses with diplomatic number plates leave the Russian embassy in London as 23 diplomats who were expelled head back to Moscow.

March Madness

March Madness

Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip wire.

Preparing for the International Space Station

Preparing for the International Space Station

American and Russian astronauts get ready for their mission to the ISS, where they will spend the next five months living and working.

Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast