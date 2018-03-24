Turkish forces enter Syria's Afrin town
Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle in the center of Afrin. Turkey's military and its Syrian rebel allies claim to have taken full control of northwest Syria's Afrin region. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men walk through debris in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish soldiers are seen in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle as a Kurdish statue that was pulled down is seen in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People speak with Turkish soldiers in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People ride in a truck with their belongings in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man gestures as he sits next to a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk as Turkish soldiers stand guard in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk through debris in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People ride on a tractor with their belongings in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men ride motorcycles as Turkish soldiers are seen with their military vehicle in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy takes pictures of people with Turkish soldiers in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children ride in a vehicle in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Congolese flee ethnic fighting
Congolese families flee across Lake Albert to a UN refugee camp in Uganda.
Daily life in Haiti
Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.
Rebels depart Ghouta in first surrender
Syrian rebels withdraw from a town in eastern Ghouta, the first such surrender since one of the fiercest campaigns of the war began more than a month ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Signs from the March for Our Lives
Some of the signs spotted at March for Our Lives rallies across America.
Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall
One of the deadliest fires in Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union kills dozens at a busy shopping mall.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos of the past week.
March for Our Lives
Scenes from March for Our Lives events across America.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Congolese flee ethnic fighting
Congolese families flee across Lake Albert to a UN refugee camp in Uganda.
Daily life in Haiti
Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.
Rebels depart Ghouta in first surrender
Syrian rebels withdraw from a town in eastern Ghouta, the first such surrender since one of the fiercest campaigns of the war began more than a month ago.
Hostage-taking at French supermarket
Three people were killed in southwestern France when a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket.