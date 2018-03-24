Edition:
Sat Mar 24, 2018

Turkish forces enter Syria's Afrin town

Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle in the center of Afrin. Turkey's military and its Syrian rebel allies claim to have taken full control of northwest Syria's Afrin region. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Men walk through debris in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Turkish soldiers are seen in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle as a Kurdish statue that was pulled down is seen in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
People speak with Turkish soldiers in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
People ride in a truck with their belongings in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
A man gestures as he sits next to a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
People walk as Turkish soldiers stand guard in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
People walk through debris in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
People ride on a tractor with their belongings in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Men ride motorcycles as Turkish soldiers are seen with their military vehicle in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
A boy takes pictures of people with Turkish soldiers in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Children ride in a vehicle in the center of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
