Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 29, 2018 | 11:45am EST

Turkish forces push into Syria

A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 24
Turkish forces are seen at Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces are seen at Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Turkish forces are seen at Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 24
Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 24
Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Turkish forces are seen on Mount Barsaya in northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 24
Turkish forces wave a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces wave a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Turkish forces wave a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 24
Members of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army police forces patrol in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army police forces patrol in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Members of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army police forces patrol in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 24
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 24
Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 24
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are pictured at a check point in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 24
Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Turkish soldiers are pictured in a village near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 24
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 24
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 24
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 24
A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 24
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 24
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 24
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS

Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 24
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
19 / 24
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
22 / 24
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Korean hockey diplomacy

Korean hockey diplomacy

Next Slideshows

Korean hockey diplomacy

Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

11:15am EST
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

8:00am EST
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

7:35am EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Jan 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.

Korean hockey diplomacy

Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast