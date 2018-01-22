Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 22, 2018 | 2:35pm EST

Turkish forces push into Syria

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 19
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 19
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 19
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS

Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 19
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 19
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
9 / 19
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 19
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 19
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 19
Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper�s headlines criticising the Turkish army�s campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper�s headlines criticising the Turkish army�s campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper�s headlines criticising the Turkish army�s campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
13 / 19
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 19
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 19
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 19
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 19
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Next Slideshows

Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

12:20pm EST
SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

12:00pm EST
Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...

11:35am EST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

10:05am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul�s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast