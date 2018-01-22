Turkish forces push into Syria
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper�s headlines criticising the Turkish army�s campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the...more
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
