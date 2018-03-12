Turkish forces reach outskirts of Afrin
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Khaldieh village in eastern of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People flee after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters captured Khaldieh village in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Afrin city is seen from Maryamayn village after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters were deployed in Maryamayn in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Maryamayn in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A family walks past a military vehicle belonging to Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters after the capture of Khaldieh village, in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Maryamayn in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter patrols in Maryamayn in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Khaldieh village in eastern of Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter kisses his relative on the hand in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is greeted by his relative in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen with a villager in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen resting in eastern Afrin. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Debris and wreckage of cars seen along a road after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters advanced in north of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish soldiers and Free Syrian Army fighters are seen after advancing in north of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises as Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters advanced in north of Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
