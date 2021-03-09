Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars

"When we find something at Perseverance we can go back to look at Lake Salda to really look at both processes, (looking at) similarities but equally importantly differences that are really between Perseverance and Lake Salda," Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA...more

"When we find something at Perseverance we can go back to look at Lake Salda to really look at both processes, (looking at) similarities but equally importantly differences that are really between Perseverance and Lake Salda," Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science, told Reuters. "So we are really glad we have that lake, just because I think it will be with us for a long time". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close