Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on Mars
A general view of an exposed island of old microbialites at Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey. As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered...more
NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Information gathered from Lake Salda may help the scientists as they search for fossilized traces of microbial life preserved in sediment thought to have been deposited around the delta and the long-vanished lake it once fed. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A weed is pictured on the shore of Salda Lake. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A team of American and Turkish planetary scientists carried out research in 2019 on the shorelines of the lake, known as Turkey's Maldives because of its azure water and white shores. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Scientists believe that the sediments around the lake eroded from large mounds that are formed with the help of microbes and are known as microbialites. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The team behind the Perseverance rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, wants to find out whether there are microbialites in Jezero Crater. They will also compare the beach sediments from Salda with carbonate minerals...more
A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
"When we find something at Perseverance we can go back to look at Lake Salda to really look at both processes, (looking at) similarities but equally importantly differences that are really between Perseverance and Lake Salda," Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA...more
A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The official Twitter account of NASA Earth mentioned lake Salda in their tweet a day before NASA rover Perseverance touched down on Mars. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An exposed island of old microbialites at Salda Lake. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Professor Latif Kurt of Ankara University inspects the shoreline of Salda Lake. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The shoreline of Salda Lake. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
