Turkish police enter Saudi consulate
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Turkish police investigators entered Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate on Monday, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal...more
A Turkish forensic expert is seen from a window as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Turkish police forensic experts arrive to the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish police forensic experts leave from Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A forensic UV light is seen as Turkish police experts work inside a room of Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammad al-Otaibi at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish police forensic experts arrive to the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A plain clothes policeman secures in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
