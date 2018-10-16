Edition:
Turkish police enter Saudi consulate

A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Turkish police investigators entered Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate on Monday, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A Turkish forensic expert is seen from a window as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts arrive to the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts leave from Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A forensic UV light is seen as Turkish police experts work inside a room of Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammad al-Otaibi at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts arrive to the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A plain clothes policeman secures in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
