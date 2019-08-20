Turkish police use water cannon on Kurdish protesters
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Diyarbakir. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors...more
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
