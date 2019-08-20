Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 20, 2019 | 9:55am EDT

Turkish police use water cannon on Kurdish protesters

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Diyarbakir. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Diyarbakir. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors...more

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Diyarbakir. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
1 / 22
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
2 / 22
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
3 / 22
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
4 / 22
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
5 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
6 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
7 / 22
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
8 / 22
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
9 / 22
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
10 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
11 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
12 / 22
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
13 / 22
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
14 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
15 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
16 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
17 / 22
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
18 / 22
Riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
19 / 22
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
20 / 22
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
21 / 22
Riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Next Slideshows

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Scenes of daily life amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have...

Aug 19 2019
Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic...

Aug 19 2019
Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability

Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability

High-profile cases of U.S. law enforcement officers who have faced no criminal liability for killing unarmed black men.

Aug 19 2019
The face of drag

The face of drag

Drag enthusiasts put their best faces forward at DragWorld, Europe's largest drag celebration in London.

Aug 19 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.

Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship

Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship

Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.

Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

Scenes of daily life amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.

Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability

Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability

High-profile cases of U.S. law enforcement officers who have faced no criminal liability for killing unarmed black men.

The face of drag

The face of drag

Drag enthusiasts put their best faces forward at DragWorld, Europe's largest drag celebration in London.

Protests erupt after reports police raped teenagers in Mexico

Protests erupt after reports police raped teenagers in Mexico

Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were allegedly raped by policemen in Mexico City.

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Residents of El Paso, Texas gather to remember the 22 people who were killed by a gunman at a local Walmart on August 3.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast