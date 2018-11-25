Edition:
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square

Riot police prevent women's rights activists from marching through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Riot police prevent women's rights activists gathering to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Riot police prevent women's rights activists from marching through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police prevent women's rights activists from marching through Taksim Square in Istanbul. The sign reads "You can't justify violence." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

