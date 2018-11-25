Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square
Riot police prevent women's rights activists from marching through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Riot police prevent women's rights activists gathering to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Riot police prevent women's rights activists from marching through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police prevent women's rights activists from marching through Taksim Square in Istanbul. The sign reads "You can't justify violence." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs
Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic...
Tensions rise in Tijuana
Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in...
North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity
South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrant protest at Tijuana border fence
The United States closed its busiest border crossing with Mexico after Mexican police broke up a protest of Central American migrants massed in Tijuana, scattering some demonstrators toward the border where U.S. officers hurled gas canisters from the American side.
Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs
Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests across France.
Tensions rise in Tijuana
Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in spite of growing U.S. measures to tighten the border.
Giving thanks
Americans at home and abroad celebrate Thanksgiving.
North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity
South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.
Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire
Images of the devastation in Paradise caused by the Camp Fire, the deadliest blaze in California history.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Highlights from the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.