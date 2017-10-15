Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians walk at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somalian government soldier evacuates an injured man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians prepare to carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians run past the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier evacuates a woman, injured during an explosion, in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians, injured during an explosion, evacuate from the scene in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government forces secure the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Relatives assist a woman injured in an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
