Twin town of Nigeria
Identical twins Taiwo Adejare and Kehinde Adejare pose for a picture in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria, April 4, 2019. Twins are common in the Yoruba ethnic group that dominates southwest Nigeria. Multiple sets of twins are a regular sight in Igbo Ora,...more
Identical twins Kehinde and Taiwo Kolawole. A 1970s study by a British gynecologist found that around 50 sets of twins were born out of every 1,000 births in the southwest - one of the highest rates of twin births in the world. REUTERS/Afolabi...more
Twins Kehinde and Taiwo Aderogba peel cassava tuber at a processing centre in Igbo Ora town. In Yoruba culture twins are so common that they are traditionally given specific names. They are called either Taiwo or Kehinde depending on whether they...more
A Muslim woman carries her four-day-old male twins wrapped in blue towels outside the door of her home. But even for Yoruba people, Igbo Ora is considered to be exceptional. Among the nearly 100 secondary school children assembled at the end of a...more
Identical twins Taiwo Ahmed and Kehinde Ahmed. "There are so many twins because of the okra leaf that we eat," said 15-year-old Kehinde Oyedepo, one of the twins, repeating a view commonly held in the town. The leaves are used to make a stew that is...more
Sixty-seven-year-old, non-identical twins Kehinde and Taiwo Adamson. Others have pointed to the popularity of Amala - a local dish made from yams and cassava flour. One theory is that yams prompt the production of gonadotropins, a chemical agent that...more
Suliat Ogunjimi carries non-identical twins Afusat Ganiyu and Ganiyatu Adesope. Ekujumi Olarenwaju, an obstetrician gynecologist based in Lagos, around 100 miles (160 km) away, believes the causes of the phenomenon lie elsewhere because the same kind...more
Non-identical twins Afeez and Lateef Azeez. But the women who sell piles of okra leaves at a town market are quick to disagree. They said local traditions over how the leaves are consumed were crucial. For example, a stew made from the leaves should...more
Non-identical twins Taiwo and Kehinde Daniel. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Non-identical twins Kehinde Akinbola and Taiwo Akinbola snack while waiting to receive their immunizations at the hospital. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Non-identical twins Taiwo Oyedepo and Kehinde Oyedepo walk along the corridor of their school. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Two sets of non-identical twins Taiwo, Kehinde, Abigail and Deborah Daniel. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nine sets of twins gather after a midday break at the Methodist school in Igbo Ora. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Next Slideshows
Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title
The Virginia Cavaliers went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as...
Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters
Palestinians learn to use their new artificial limbs after being wounded by Israeli fire in border protests. They are among the 136 wounded who have undergone...
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
Israelis vote on Netanyahu's record reign
Israelis vote in an election that could hand right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a record fifth term or see him dethroned by an ex-general who has pledged clean government and social cohesion.
Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title
The Virginia Cavaliers went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters
Palestinians learn to use their new artificial limbs after being wounded by Israeli fire in border protests. They are among the 136 wounded who have undergone amputations since the demonstrations began in March 2018, according to Hamas Health Ministry.
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.
Kim Jong Un's field guidance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.