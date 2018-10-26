Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest
Judy and Dennis Shepard stand as the ashes of their late son Matthew Shepard are brought to the front of the church during a memorial service for the interment of his ashes at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, October 26, 2018. Two...more
Mourners react as the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sing before a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. The Episcopal cathedral hosted a service for the public, followed by a private interment ceremony in its crypt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mourners embrace as Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard at the end of a memorial service. In October 1998, 21-year-old Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, was tied to a fence, pistol-whipped and left...more
Members of the orchestra and the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington look on as Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard. The violence, said to be driven by his two attackers' anti-gay anger, shocked the country and led many states and...more
Judy and Dennis Shepard take their seats for a memorial service for their late son Matthew. For Shepard's parents, interment of his ashes in a cathedral visited by more than 270,000 people annually and among the remains of notable Americans presents...more
Mourners attend a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. "It's a place of peace, where they can come and reflect on Matt and on themselves," said Dennis Shepard. Active Episcopalians, the Shepards had long sought a final resting place safe from...more
An early picture of Matthew Shepard is displayed at an event in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History where his parents Judy and Dennis donated some of his personal papers and objects. The Shepard family donated papers and objects from...more
Judy and Dennis Shepard walk behind Reverend Gene Robinson, carrying the ashes of their late son Matthew. With their son's well-worn Superman cape, pre-school diploma and lemonade stand advertisement spread in front of them, they said they hoped...more
Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard during a memorial service. "I hope that they learn about Matt, that he was just like every other child... He wasn't special to anybody except us," said Judy Shepard. "Every other child had...more
A mourner takes a selfie with members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, self-described queer drag nuns, before a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The ashes of Matthew Shepard rest on a stand during a memorial service. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Judy and Dennis Shepard walk behind Reverend Gene Robinson, who carries the ashes of their late son Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard, greets mourners at the start of a memorial service. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reverend Gene Robinson reacts as he concludes a homily next to the ashes of Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, self-described queer drag nuns, gather to attend a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
School bus swept away in Dead Sea flash flood
Rescuers comb the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea, searching for survivors, after flash floods killed at least 20 people, most of them children on a school outing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics
Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
School bus swept away in Dead Sea flash flood
Rescuers comb the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea, searching for survivors, after flash floods killed at least 20 people, most of them children on a school outing.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Mexico cleans up after Hurricane Willa
Residents on Mexico s Pacific coast began clearing up the wreckage left by Hurricane Willa, which ripped through towns overnight, tearing off rooftops, downing power lines and splitting trees apart.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
The Walled Off Hotel in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem showcases the works of British street artist Banksy and every room has a view of Israel's separation barrier.