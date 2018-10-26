Edition:
Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Judy and Dennis Shepard stand as the ashes of their late son Matthew Shepard are brought to the front of the church during a memorial service for the interment of his ashes at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, October 26, 2018. Two decades after Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and killed, turning him into an inspirational symbol for the fight against violence targeting gay people, his remains were interred at the Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mourners react as the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sing before a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. The Episcopal cathedral hosted a service for the public, followed by a private interment ceremony in its crypt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mourners embrace as Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard at the end of a memorial service. In October 1998, 21-year-old Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, was tied to a fence, pistol-whipped and left unconscious in the cold for 18 hours. Days later, he died at a Colorado hospital. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the orchestra and the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington look on as Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard. The violence, said to be driven by his two attackers' anti-gay anger, shocked the country and led many states and the federal government to pass laws cracking down on hate crimes. His parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, established a foundation to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered youth and to combat hate crimes. Both attackers received life sentences. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Judy and Dennis Shepard take their seats for a memorial service for their late son Matthew. For Shepard's parents, interment of his ashes in a cathedral visited by more than 270,000 people annually and among the remains of notable Americans presents an honor and another opportunity to share their son with the public. Interment is reserved for individuals, such as President Woodrow Wilson, who made a significant contribution to the country. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mourners attend a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. "It's a place of peace, where they can come and reflect on Matt and on themselves," said Dennis Shepard. Active Episcopalians, the Shepards had long sought a final resting place safe from vandalism or desecration. The interment will give them a sense of closure, said Reverend Gene Robinson, the church's first openly gay bishop and a family friend who will presided over Friday's memorial service. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An early picture of Matthew Shepard is displayed at an event in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History where his parents Judy and Dennis donated some of his personal papers and objects. The Shepard family donated papers and objects from Matthew's childhood, as well as thousands of condolence letters, to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Judy and Dennis Shepard walk behind Reverend Gene Robinson, carrying the ashes of their late son Matthew. With their son's well-worn Superman cape, pre-school diploma and lemonade stand advertisement spread in front of them, they said they hoped museum visitors will get to know their son as an individual, as well as experience civil rights history up close. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard during a memorial service. "I hope that they learn about Matt, that he was just like every other child... He wasn't special to anybody except us," said Judy Shepard. "Every other child had all these things up here that you see. There was absolutely nothing different about Matt, other than who he loved." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A mourner takes a selfie with members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, self-described queer drag nuns, before a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The ashes of Matthew Shepard rest on a stand during a memorial service. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Judy and Dennis Shepard walk behind Reverend Gene Robinson, who carries the ashes of their late son Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard, greets mourners at the start of a memorial service. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reverend Gene Robinson reacts as he concludes a homily next to the ashes of Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, self-described queer drag nuns, gather to attend a memorial service for Matthew Shepard. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

