Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Reverend Gene Robinson carries the ashes of Matthew Shepard during a memorial service. "I hope that they learn about Matt, that he was just like every other child... He wasn't special to anybody except us," said Judy Shepard. "Every other child had all these things up here that you see. There was absolutely nothing different about Matt, other than who he loved." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

