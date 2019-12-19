Edition:
Two months of unrest rattle Chile

Demonstrators run near a riot police vehicle which has been set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator reacts as he is sprayed by a riot police water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Security forces scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Women wearing goggles and masks react as demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the security forces falls down during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A rock flies past members of security forces standing behind riot shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator throws a rock in front of a security forces vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator gestures in front of a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators and security forces clash during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman walks her bike as members of the security forces patrol in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators take cover against a jet from a water cannon sprayed by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A couple stands at the entrance of a building during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators run near a riot police vehicle which has been set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator throws a rock at a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

First aid personnel carry an injured demonstrator on a stretcher during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws a rock at a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Vehicles are set on fire during clashes between demonstrators and security forces at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman takes cover behind a tree during clashes between riot police officers and demonstrators at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Security forces' members gesture towards a woman in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator is sprayed by water during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

