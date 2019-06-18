Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, June 18. China Daily via REUTERS
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, June 18. Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with...more
Rescue workers are seen on a collapsed house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
A kitchen is seen damaged inside a house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a casualty on a stretcher after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. Wang Xiao/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. China Daily via REUTERS
A woman stands near rescue workers searching for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
A medical staff member attends to an injured woman inside a vehicle after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. China Daily via REUTERS
People are seen at a temporary shelter set inside a school after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade
The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.
Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies
Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Mursi died after he collapsed in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade
The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.
Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies
Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Mursi died after he collapsed in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.
Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's political crisis enters its second week as uncertainty grows over the fate of government leader Carrie Lam and the extradition bill she postponed at the weekend, as protest organizers said almost 2 million people turned out on Sunday to demand that Lam step down.
Women's World Cup: Day 11
Highlights from June 17 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America
A massive blackout left tens of millions in South America without power after Argentina's power grid collapsed Sunday morning.