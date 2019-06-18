Edition:
Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, June 18. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, June 18. Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers are seen on a collapsed house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

A kitchen is seen damaged inside a house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers carry a casualty on a stretcher after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. Wang Xiao/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. China Daily via REUTERS

A woman stands near rescue workers searching for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

A medical staff member attends to an injured woman inside a vehicle after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. China Daily via REUTERS

People are seen at a temporary shelter set inside a school after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

